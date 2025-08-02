'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Hours after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi claimed that the late Arun Jaitley had "threatened him" over the contentious farm laws, Rohan Jaitley, son of the former Union Minister, strongly rebutted the allegation, calling it completely false and an attempt to malign the legacy of a statesman who cannot defend himself.

Speaking to IANS in New Delhi, Rohan Jaitley expressed shock and disappointment over Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

“The farm laws that Rahul Gandhi is referring to were passed in 2020, more than a year after my father's demise in August 2019. My father had been unwell for several months before his death. So, the question of him threatening anyone on this issue simply does not arise,” he said.

Rohan emphasised that his father was known for his deep faith in democratic values and civil discourse.

“Threatening someone was not in his nature. He believed in respectful dialogue, even with opposing views. He was a pillar of healthy democracy,” he said, adding that it is both inappropriate and disrespectful to make allegations against someone who is no longer alive to respond.

He also pointed out that this is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made questionable remarks about deceased leaders. “Earlier, he made similar comments about the late Manohar Parrikar. This pattern of targeting leaders who are no longer here to defend themselves is disturbing, especially from someone who holds a constitutional position.”

When asked if the family would take legal action, Rohan said, “We will make a decision with time. Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later.”

He further said that Rahul Gandhi owes an apology.

On being asked if he believes Gandhi is suffering from an inferiority complex or indulging in attention-seeking behaviour, Rohan simply said, “That is for him to explain.”

