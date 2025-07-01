Irfan Pathan backs Akash Deep as Bumrah’s replacement for second Test against England

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) As uncertainty looms over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has thrown his weight behind Akash Deep as the ideal replacement.

With India keen on managing Bumrah’s workload across the five-match series, Pathan believes Akash Deep’s style could prove effective in English conditions.

“If Bumrah is not there, then who should come into the side in his place? Akash Deep, from what's been seen in the nets, seems to be getting into his rhythm. I feel that he is the Shami mould type of bowler,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

India’s bowlers, barring Bumrah, struggled in the first Test at Headingley, where England chased down 371 to win by five wickets despite twin centuries from Rishabh Pant and first-innings hundreds from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pathan further highlighted why Akash Deep could make a difference, pointing to his focus on seam and swing rather than hitting the deck like Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna.

“His straight seam deliveries can trouble the England batters, especially when it comes to late movement. If you are going aggressive, this could be a problem. We will come to Arshdeep, but I think if Bumrah is not playing, then it should be Akash Deep who should come in his place,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate echoed the management’s confidence that the team can hold their own even if Bumrah is rested.

“It is, but we also feel we can go 1-1 or keep the score at 1-0 without Jasprit. Again, that's putting the eggs in the back end of the series. We're going to need him at some stage as well. You've got to decide when you're going to play your strongest suit,” ten Doeschate said, hinting that the decision on Bumrah’s inclusion would be taken on match day.

