Iraqi militant group claims missile, drone attacks on Israeli sites

Baghdad, Oct 6 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Saturday for missile and drone attacks on sites in northern and southern Israel.

In an online statement, the group reported launching drone attacks at dawn on three sites in northern Israel, and firing "al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles" in the early morning hours at two sites: one in the suburbs of Haifa in northern Israel, and another in southern Israel.

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Hamas in Gaza.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.