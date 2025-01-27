Iraq urges unified efforts to support regional stability

Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani called for unified efforts among regional countries to support stability in the Middle East.

Al-Sudani made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to a statement by al-Sudani's media office, the two discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreements.

Al-Sudani reiterated "Iraq's readiness to coordinate with neighboring countries, especially Türkiye, regarding ongoing regional developments," it said.

For his part, Fidan reaffirmed his country's desire to maintain close coordination with Iraq on regional developments, stressing Turkey's commitment to the strategic Development Road project and cooperation based on the memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries in areas such as energy, education, trade, banking, and other sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fidan also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, during which the two discussed regional developments, stressing the importance of reducing tensions, de-escalating conflicts, and promoting dialogue to resolve disputes, according to a statement by the Iraqi presidency office.

Rashid also called for "sustained joint efforts" to eliminate the threat of the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups, highlighting the importance of regional and international cooperation in achieving long-term security and stability, it said.

For his part, Fidan proposed forming a regional alliance involving Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Turkey to combat the IS group, dismantle its strongholds, and disrupt its funding sources to ensure greater stability for the region, it said.

Also on Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Fidan. The two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to advance them to greater prospects to serve the common interests, according to a statement by the Iraqi foreign ministry.

Regarding the situation in Syria, the two sides affirmed that they are in constant contact with Syria's interim administration for joint coordination on issues of common concern, the statement said.

Hussein also stressed the importance of addressing the security situation on the Iraqi-Syrian border, especially about the IS, it said.

The talks also touched on the situation in Gaza, developments in Lebanon, and the importance of turning the ceasefire into a permanent situation while stressing the need to stop Israeli attacks, it said.

For his part, Fidan said Turkey views the relations with Iraq from a strategic perspective, adding that as Iraq enjoys security and stability, Turkey also enjoys them, which contributes to the prosperity of the two peoples, it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.