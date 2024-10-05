Iran's supreme leader says attacks on Israel 'legal, legitimate'

Tehran, Oct 5 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the country's recent military operation against Israel was "completely legal and legitimate".

Khamenei made the remarks in an address to a large number of worshipers at the weekly Friday prayer in the Iranian capital Tehran while commenting on the recent missile attack by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against Israel, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement published on the website of his office.

He stressed that the Iranian armed forces' action was the least punishment for Israel in response to the "astonishing crimes" committed by Israel and the United States in the West Asia region.

Khamenei added that Iran would "strongly, bravely and decisively" fulfil its responsibilities in that regard, adding, "We will neither hesitate and be negligent nor hurry in carrying out this duty."

"What is reasonable, logical, and correct will be done at its (right) time based on the opinions of the military and political decision-makers, as this work (the missile strike) was done and will be done in the future if necessary," he added.

The IRGC on Tuesday fired about 180 missiles at strategic centres in Israel. Iran said the attacks were in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as its intensification of "malicious acts" with the US support in its offensives against Lebanese and Palestinians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.