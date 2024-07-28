Iran's Supreme Leader endorses Pezeshkian as new President (Lead)

Tehran, July 28 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran's ninth president on Sunday.

During a ceremony held in the Iranian capital, Khamenei endorsed a decree issued by Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and handed it over to Pezeshkian, officially approving him as the country's next president.

Pezeshkian was announced as Iran's next president on July 6 following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iran's leader said Iran successfully passed the "important test" of the 14th presidential election and has done arduous tasks to uphold a healthy and competitive democratic system, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khamenei called on the new administration to use Iran's rich natural resources and human resources to do great things, calling for greater unity and cooperation among different pillars of the country, including the administration, judiciary, parliament, and armed forces.

The leader described the resolution of the economic problems as the country's present top priority, calling for increasing the national currency's value and domestic production, attracting investments, and improving the business atmosphere.

He urged for greater reliance on domestic capabilities and the use of international interactions and capacities while warning against tying the fate of domestic problems to foreign issues.

As to the country's foreign policy priorities, he called for strengthening ties with supportive states, improving relations with the neighbors, Asian and African countries, as well as taking an active approach towards global and regional developments.

Speaking at the ceremony after receiving his decree, Pezeshkian stressed that serving the country's people should be a priority and high on the agenda of his administration.

He added that the Iranian people, by voting in favor of a "change," had assigned a heavy responsibility to him, which had practically begun as of "today."

Pezeshkian reaffirmed his commitment to implement general policies introduced by the supreme leader and realize goals set by the country's Islamic establishment and the seventh cultural, social, and economic development plan.

He highlighted the necessity to achieve national unity and promote a law-abiding society.

Following the endorsement, a swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for the new president on Tuesday.

