Iran's private message to Israel: Can intervene if military campaign continues in Gaza

Jerusalem, Oct 15 (IANS) Iran sent a private message to Israel through the UN that it could intervene if Israel continued its military campaign in Gaza, Jerusalem Post reported.

Tehran warned of “far-reaching consequences” if the IDF’s bombing of Gaza is not stopped, as diplomats worked around the clock to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating into a regional conflict that could include Hezbollah and Iran.

Iran has issued public warnings and sent a private message to Israel through the United Nations that it could intervene if Israel continued its military campaign to root Hamas out of Gaza, according to a report first published by the Walla news site and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland in Beirut to discuss the situation.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations posted on X: “If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes [and] genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control [and] ricochet far-reaching consequences, the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end."

Iran's UN mission spoke out a week into the war sparked by the October 7 assault by the Iranian proxy group Hamas on southern Israel in which over 1,300 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 150 were taken hostage. Israeli retaliatory aerial strikes have killed some 2,200 Palestinians in Gaza, as the IDF pushes to eliminate Hamas, Jerusalem Post reported.

