Iran's president says stronger ties with Russia to mitigate effect of Western sanctions

Tehran, Sep 18 (IANS) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow would help mitigate the impacts of Western sanctions and "unjust" measures imposed on both nations.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with visiting Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu, according to a statement on the website of his office.

Emphasising the background of "constructive" relations between Iran and Russia, Pezeshkian said bilateral ties would be developed on a "permanent, continuous, and lasting path."

He affirmed that his administration is committed to advancing cooperation and enhancing the relationship between the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shoigu, for his part, conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirming that Moscow's position on cooperation with Iran on regional issues remains unchanged.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian to review the agreements between the two countries, reported the semi-official Fars news agency.

In response to US sanctions, Iran and Russia have recently strengthened their political and economic relations to counter the US moves.

