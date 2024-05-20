Iran's cabinet holds new emergency session

Tehran, May 20 (IANS/DPA) The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Iranian media unanimously reported on Monday morning.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran's north-west.

According to protocol, with Raisi's death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

New elections will then have to be held within 50 days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.