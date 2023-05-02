Iranian President to visit Syria

Tehran, May 2 (IANS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will embark on a visit to Syria on Wednesday, marking the first such trip by an Iranian leader to Damscus in 13 years.

During the two-day visit, talks will be held between senior officials of the two countries aimed at furthering diplomatic relations and strengthening economic and trade cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

According to state media reports, Raisi will also attend meetings with Iranian and Syrian traders as well as Iranian nationals living in the conflict-hit Arab nation.

At a weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described Tehran and Damscus as two "important and influential" countries in West Asia that have had strategic cooperation with each other, particularly in the field of fighting terrorism.

The spokesman said Iran is ready to stand by Syria and play an effective and determining role in the reconstruction of Syria after the devastating war, noting that Iran is always a friend of Syria in tough times.

