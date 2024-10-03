Iranian military advisor dies from injuries sustained in Israeli strike on Syria

Tehran, Oct 3 (IANS) A member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a recent Israeli strike in the Syrian capital Damascus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The IRGC serviceman, identified as Majid Divani, served as a military advisor in Syria, and sustained injuries in Israeli airstrikes on Damascus early Tuesday, the report said.

Early Tuesday, Israeli warplanes and drones raided several sites in the Syrian capital, killing three and injuring nine others in densely populated residential areas.

Iran says it has an "advisory role" in Syria, with military personnel deployed at the request of the Syrian government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States and Israel have frequently conducted airstrikes against suspected Iranian targets in Syria.

