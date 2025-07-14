Iran vows fitting response to E3 threat of nuclear sanctions snapback

Tehran, July 14 (IANS) Iran will deliver "a proportionate and appropriate response" if France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, trigger sanctions snapback mechanisms, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned on Monday.

The warning, made by Baghaei at a weekly press conference, came after the E3 threatened to reinstate international sanctions over Iran's nuclear activities.

Denouncing the E3 threat as politically motivated and lacking legal and moral standing, Baghaei said Iran still considers itself a member of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Iran's reduced compliance resulted from "flagrant violations" by the United States and certain other signatories, reported Xinhua news agency.

The E3 have violated their own JCPOA obligations, he said, adding that using the mechanism has no topicality given the recent Israeli-US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Baghaei ruled out resuming nuclear talks between Iran and the United States until "the effectiveness of diplomacy and the negotiation process" is assured.

Between April 12 and May 23, Iran and the United States held five rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions.

Two days before the sixth round, which was scheduled to take place in Oman's capital city of Muscat on June 15, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.

On June 22, US forces bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Following 12 days of war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on June 24.

