Iran unveils new domestically produced weapons during military drill

Tehran, Feb 19 (IANS) Iran unveiled new domestically-developed missiles, drones, artillery and air defence systems on Wednesday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The equipment was displayed during the second phase of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force's "Great Prophet 19" exercise in southwestern Iran, attended by the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Baqeri, IRNA said.

Among the unveiled systems were the BM-450 ballistic missile (200 km range), the Fat'h-360 short-range satellite-guided tactical ballistic missile, the Fajr-5 long-range missile, smart precision-guided 122 mm rockets, and the short-range Majid air defence system, IRNA reported.

New drones included the Mohajer-10 and Mohajer-6 strategic drones with enhanced engines, and various kamikaze UAVs, including Golaleh, Dalahoo and Shahoo destroyer drones.

Separately, IRNA reported that the IRGC had dismantled several "infiltration" networks linked to the United States and Israel in the northern province of Mazandaran.

The dismantling of the networks helped "eliminate security threats and prevent the occurrence of certain potential crises," IRNA quoted Siavash Moslemi, commander of the IRGC in Mazandaran province, as saying.

He did not specify the number of networks or individuals involved, nor the dates of the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, Iran had unveiled three new domestically developed satellites in the Iranian capital Tehran to mark its National Space Technology Day.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh had said the country plans to conduct two space launches in the coming weeks, before the end of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20.

On September 27, 2024, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force successfully launched the homegrown imaging satellite Nour-3 into orbit.

