Iran to strike Israel's refineries, gas fields should it 'make any mistake': Commander

Tehran, Oct 4 (IANS) A senior Iranian military commander on Friday warned that Iran would strike all of Israel's refineries and gas fields should it "make any mistake," the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"If the occupiers make any mistake, we will target all their energy resources, stations, refineries, and gas fields," Mehr quoted Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ali Fadavi as saying.

Fadavi's remarks came as Israel has threatened to attack Iran's oil refineries and energy infrastructure in its potential retaliatory response to Iran's missile attack on Tuesday against targets in Israel.

Iran fired about 180 ballistic missiles at what it claimed to be strategic centers in Israel on Tuesday night in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as its intensification of offensives against Lebanese and Palestinians with US support, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.