Iran: Six injured in huge blaze at refinery

Tehran, Oct 16 (IANS) At least six people were injured in a huge fire at a refinery in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, the local media reported.

According to Iran's Emergency Medical Services, among the injured, two suffered above 80 per cent burns in the explosion on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The fire started due to a tanker's collision with gasoline tanks at the Pars Petro refinery in Shushtar County, Tasnim reported, citing the county's Governor Seyyed Mohsen Seyyed Mousavi.

Immediately after the incident was reported, firefighters were sent to the scene, and the fire had been contained, but forces were still on alert, said the governor.

"No one has so far died," said Ali Abdollahi, director general of Khuzestan's crisis management department, adding that a failure to observe safety measures while fueling caused the fire.

