Iran, Serbia voice willingness to boost ties

Tehran, Sep 7 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric, called for expanding bilateral relations.

Djuric expressed his hope that friendly ties between the two countries would further develop during the new Iranian administration's term, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, quoting a phone call on Friday.

He also praised Iran for its "valuable" support of Serbia's territorial integrity, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said maintaining and strengthening friendly relations with Serbia and ensuring stability in the Balkans were among the foreign policy approaches of Iran's new administration.

He underscored Iran's position of supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia and principled opposition to border and geopolitical changes in different regions.

Araghchi highlighted the necessity of expanding relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade sectors.

The two sides also agreed to continue consultations between their countries at different levels.

