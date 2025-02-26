Iran rejects nuclear talks 'under pressure' during Russian FM's visit to Tehran

Tehran, Feb 26 (IANS) Iran will not negotiate over its nuclear program while facing external pressure or sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared during a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Tehran.

Araghchi on Tuesday reiterated Iran's refusal to hold direct talks with the US unless Washington ends its "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US reimposed sanctions after abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018, prompting Tehran to scale back its nuclear commitments under the accord.

"Negotiations under pressure, threats, and sanctions are meaningless," Araghchi said, emphasising that Iran had engaged in "close consultations" with Moscow on reviving the JCPOA. Efforts to restore the pact commenced in 2021 but resulted in no substantial progress.

For his part, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's backing for diplomatic measures to salvage the agreement, stating, "We believe the diplomatic capacity still exists to revive the deal without threats or coercion."

He pledged Moscow's support for solutions and asserted that "the crisis had not been created by Iran."

The ministers also addressed regional conflicts, including in Gaza and Syria, with Iran voicing support for Syria's territorial integrity.

Lavrov described talks with Araghchi as "comprehensive, fruitful, and constructive," noting progress in cooperation between the two countries by highlighting a 13-per cent surge in bilateral trade in 2024.

He also criticised unilateral sanctions on Tehran as "unacceptable," according to Russian state media. Both sides agreed to expand cooperation to counter the sanctions' effects.

Lavrov visited Tehran earlier Tuesday for talks spanning energy, trade, and regional security. He then headed to Qatar to continue his working visit in the Middle East.

