Iran launches naval drills in southern waters

Tehran, Aug 3 (IANS) The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has kicked off large-scale military drills in the country's southern waters, media reported.

According to official news agency IRNA, the drills are aimed at displaying "the authority and combat defence preparations of the IRGC Navy in protecting the security of the Persian Gulf and the Iranian islands," including Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC's operational combat, vessel, missile, drone, naval-aviation, electronic warfare and rapid response units are involved in the drills, said the report.

Speaking on the exercises' sidelines, Ali Ozmaei, Commander of the IRGC Navy's Imam Muhammad Baqir operational base, said vessels equipped with missiles capable of hitting targets within a range of 600 km are in the drills.

