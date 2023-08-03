Govt forces repel Houthi rebel attack in Yemen's port city

Sanaa, Aug 3 (IANS) Yemen's government forces repelled Houthi rebels' overnight attack in the south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, media reported.

The attack targeted the government forces' positions in the Hays and al-Jarrahi districts, involving the use of heavy weapons and artillery, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The government forces destroyed the (Houthi) artillery, inflicting heavy losses among the militants," said the state TV without elaborating.

Houthi media have made no comment yet on the alleged attack.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern cities and driving the internationally-recognised government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced four million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.