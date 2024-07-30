Iran, Gambia resume ties after nearly 14 years

Tehran, July 30 (IANS) Iran and the Gambia resumed their diplomatic relations, almost 14 years after cutting ties.

According to a joint statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the decision was made in a meeting between Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani and Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in line with the interests of both countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Gambian Foreign Minister has travelled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the statement, the two governments agreed to expand bilateral cooperation covering the political, economic, investment, trade and cultural spheres.

The statement added that the two countries' embassies in Senegal's capital, Dakar, agreed to serve as diplomatic contact points to help resume official diplomacy.

The Gambia cut diplomatic and economic relations with Iran in November 2010 and ordered all Iranian representatives to leave within 48 hours.

The Gambia cited no reason for cutting ties with Iran. Tehran, however, attributed the action to pressure from the United States.

