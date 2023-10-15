Iran Foreign Minister warns Israel of retaliation if Gaza aggression doesn’t stop

Doha, Oct 15 (IANS) Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that if Israel decides to enter Gaza then the resistance leaders will turn Israel into a cemetery for occupation soldiers, media reports said.

His comment came after he met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Washington has come forward to preserve the statue and puppet of Israel,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

“If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well.”

Israeli tanks have begun positioning themselves on the border fence with Gaza as the military build-up continues amid relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced after Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south amid a looming ground offensive.

At least 2,329 Palestinians, including 724 children, killed in Israeli air raids. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’s military operation stands at 1,300, including 286 soldiers.

The Israeli military says it is striking targets in Lebanon after a missile attack by Hezbollah fighters killed a person in its territory. It comes as Iran warned Israel to cease its “war crimes” against Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

