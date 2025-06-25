Iran executed 3 men accused of spying for Israel

Tehran, June 25 (IANS) Iran on Wednesday executed three men guilty of spying for Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, local media reported.

Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul were hanged in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, on Wednesday, according to the Iranian Judiciary's website, Mizan Online.

"Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for... cooperation favouring the Zionist regime," the judiciary said. (Zionist regime is the term used by Iran for Israel)

"The sentence was carried out this morning…and they were hanged," it added.

The execution comes a day right after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, after 12 days of military actions from both sides, between Israel and Iran, and both parties agreed to it.

Iran made at least 700 arrests, accused of having ties with Israel, during the conflict with Israel.

Iran made similar executions on June 14 and June 23.

On Monday, another man found to be guilty of spying for Mossad was executed.

"Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime," stated the judiciary of Iran.

Shayesteh was arrested in 2023 for having alleged links to Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency.

Earlier on June 22, Majid Mosayebi was also executed after he was accused of allegedly providing "sensitive information" to Mossad.

"Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary had said, adding that Mosayebi sought to provide "sensitive information ... to Mossad."

Several reports claimed that Israeli spies were already on the ground and smuggling weapons into the hostile territory, much before the launch of airstrikes on Tehran on June 13.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.