Iran condemns deadly IS attack in Afghanistan

Tehran, Sep 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned a recent deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State (IS) in central Afghanistan's Daykundi province, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement on Friday, Kanaani expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He also voiced support for the anti-terrorist moves by the Afghan officials in charge and called for immediate measures to punish the perpetrators of the crime," it said.

Armed men gunned down 14 people and injured four others in Daykundi on Thursday, Xinhua reported, quoting TOLOnews.

The victims, all local residents, were attacked while gathering to welcome pilgrims, according to local media reports.

Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, confirmed the incident on Thursday night but did not provide further details.

The IS has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Telegram channel, alleging a death toll of 15 and six injuries.

