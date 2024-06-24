Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption

Tehran, June 24 (IANS) Iran and Bahrain have agreed to start talks on the resumption of bilateral political relations following an eight-year diplomatic freeze, the two countries announced in a joint statement.

Iran's Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday within the framework of the two countries' historical and brotherly relations, religious and neighborly bonds, shared history and mutual interests, according to the joint statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website early Monday.

"In this meeting, the two sides agreed on the creation of the necessary mechanisms for starting bilateral talks on how to resume relations between their countries," the statement said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meeting was held as the Bahraini minister is on a visit to Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian caretaker foreign minister to attend the 19th Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting on Monday, according to the joint statement.

In 2016, Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Iran following Saudi Arabia's decision to cut ties with Tehran. The move came in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, which occurred after the execution of a Shiite cleric by Saudi Arabia.

In March 2023, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a groundbreaking agreement in China to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions. The two countries formally declared in April of last year the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.