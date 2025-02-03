Iran to back any government supported by Syrian people

Tehran, Feb 3 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the country backs any government supported by the Syrian people.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference while commenting on the start of Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's official tour in the region and Iran's position towards the new leadership in the Arab state.

Baghaei said, "This is our principled position. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has also explicitly announced that any government supported by the Syrian people is supported by us."

He highlighted the necessity that all parties should contribute to maintaining security and stabilising the situation in Syria, stressing that Iran was monitoring the developments in Syria closely.

Baghaei expressed hope that the transitional phase in Syria would lead to the formation of an inclusive government that represents all groups and sectors in the Arab country.

"We will use every opportunity to express our attitude, including through the parties and countries that are active in Syria and with which we have good relations," he noted.

Responding to a question about whether Qatar and Iraq were mediating between Iran and Syria to help them resume relations, Baghaei said the resumption of ties depends on a number of considerations and needs certain prerequisites.

It is not an "unconventional" issue for friendly countries to seek to make positive moves and exchange messages between Tehran and Damascus, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Syrian militant alliance led by al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group toppled former President Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024. The militant groups also stormed Iran's embassy in Damascus. Iran had long been a staunch ally of al-Assad's government in the region.

Al-Sharaa was appointed as Syria's interim President during the transitional period on January 29 and arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first foreign visit.

