IPL 2025: Wins like this that gets you through, says GT skipper Shubman Gill after 'emotional, chaotic win over MI

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was happy with the way his team fought back to win a thriller against Mumbai Indians but refused to believe that they have secured qualification to the playoffs following the chaotic rain-hit nail-biter at the Wankhede Stadium.

After restricting Mumbai Indians to a paltry 155/8, Gujarat Titans were cruising towards victory at 107/2 in 14 overs when rain interrupted the match first. On resumption, the five-time champions came roaring back with Jasprit Bumrah castling Gill and claiming the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat Titans lost four wickets for 26 runs and were struggling at 132/6 when another rain interruption occurred.

The match resumed 30 minutes past the scheduled close time with GT needing 15 runs in one over to overhaul a re-adjusted target. Rahul Tewatia struck a four and Gerald Coetzee hammered a six, Deepak Chahar bowled a no-ball, got Coetzee out and MI missed a run-out opportunity as the match ended in dramatic fashion with GT winning by three wickets via DLS method.

Emotionally drained after the match, Gill said he would not like to believe that they have qualified for the playoffs but would rather want his players to give their best in the remaining matches.

"Thoughts like this can creep in but we want to play each game as it comes. We do not want to play for one (first), two (second), or three (third) positions, but about giving our best in every game we play," said Gill after Gt finished with 147/7 in 19 overs.

Gill, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said it was chaotic there in the middle but was happy to have another victory for his team.

"There was a little bit of chaos when we came in to bat after the rain. But always good to have a W (beside your name) after the match. The game plans were definitely different in the powerplay. There was wind and some rain, and it felt like a Test match for the first four or five overs, had to play normal cricket. After the powerplay was over, we tried to play our normal cricket a little more," he said during the post-match presentation.

Gill admitted that it was difficult to keep track of the DLS score as things were changing rapidly in the middle.

"On this wicket, pretty challenging. The wicket was a little bit slow. With rain coming in, shots were not easy to hit through the line. Wanted to rotate the strike and go for it if the balls were in our zones," he said.

Gill added that there were a lot of emotions in the dugout during the second rain-break and players were feeling frustrated.

"Lot of emotions. Most of them were frustrating because, at one point, we were so ahead. But then four overs of play, 20 runs for four wickets, it felt like one of those Test sessions that do not go your way. Universe gave us another chance, and everything worked out (in the end).

Gill said that wins like this can boost the team's confidence and take them all the way through in a tournament like IPL.

"A match where it goes till the last ball, every contribution becomes crucial. Sherfane, all the bowlers, the small, small things in the field - those are the moments that make a big difference. Even after a game like this, where it was so chaotic, it is wins like this that get you through a tournament like the IPL," said the Gujarat Titans skipper.

Gill was also happy with the return to form of ace spinner Rashid Khan. "It is not easy coming back from an injury. But the way he has been working hard in the nets and bowled today is a good sign for us."

