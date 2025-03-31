IPL 2025: 'We're pushing hard to try and find that form', Fleming after CSK's loss to RR

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming reflecting on the team's struggle to post big scores following their six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season, mentioned that his side is working hard to regain form, but adapting to a new set of players and combinations in this new cycle is proving to be a challenge.

CSK fell short by six runs against RR on Sunday night as they slumped to their second successive loss in IPL 2025.

CSK restricted the Royals to 182/9. Nitish Rana starred with the bat for the hosts, smashing 81 runs off just 36 balls. In reply, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 63 off 44 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32. MS Dhoni contributed 16 runs before falling in the final over, and the five-time champions managed to score 176/6 in 20 overs in the chase of 183.

"Each year is different, and with this group we are learning, it is quite a different group from what we've had in the past. So we're learning one about the combinations of the team and then getting to know the players as well, what they can and can't do. So the start of a three-year cycle is always a little bit difficult, especially if you're just short of a little bit of form. And we are pushing hard to try and find that form, but we're making mistakes doing it not far away.

"Just as I pointed out, the first six overs where we bowled weren't great. I thought the next 14 were outstanding, and you can see the potential that's there and a little bit better with the bat, but still some work to go, no doubt about it," Fleming said in a post-match press conference.

While Royals powered to 79 for 1 in their first six overs, CSK could only manage 42 runs. Fleming believes that their six-run loss was due to shortcomings during the powerplay and feels that they lost control in the first six overs.

"I think if you analyse the game, it's probably the two powerplays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs, and we were only able to manage mid-40s or early-40s. So I think that's on the scoreboard, the big difference. And we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan, who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways from the game," said the head coach.

CSK, sitting seventh with two points in three games, will now head back home to face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Chepauk.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.