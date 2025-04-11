IPL 2025: Stubbs is going to be one of the greatest cricketers in the coming years, says KL Rahul

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) KL Rahul hailed Tristain Stubbs as ‘one of the best cricketers in the coming years’ after the duo propelled the Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, studded with seven fours and six maximums while Stubbs scored 38 not out off 23 balls as they shared a 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket, the highest for DC for this wicket, to seal victory with 13 balls remaining.

“Stubbsy has been brilliant from the first game and what many lower order batsmen don’t get is credit for how they play. It’s not an easy place to walk in when the required run rate is high, the wicket is a bit tricky and you look back and see that there are not many batters left, there is a lot of pressure. I have batted at number six myself so I know exactly how hard it is to bat in the lower order so credit to him.

“He is a phenomenal player, he is going to be one of the best cricketers in the coming years. He is strong, powerful, the shots he can play, he is a great fielder, a team man and a lovely boy to be around. Hopefully this season in the IPL can help him grow into the superstar that he can be,” said Rahul in a video posted by DC.

With four wickets having fallen, Delhi were in a precarious position when Stubbs came out to bat but the duo held their attacking instincts and steered through the middle overs without losing a wicket. Rahul took on the bowlers to get the occasional boundary, while Stubbs waited for his opportunity and calculated his knock brilliantly.

At 99/4 after 14 overs, Rahul decided to shift gears and change the momentum, as he took on Josh Hazlewood in the 15th over.

With 22 runs coming off Hazlewood, DC emphatically moved closer to the target and Stubbs too joined the attack in the following over, smashing a four and six off Suyash Sharma.

KL Rahul finished the game off in style in the 18th over, scoring 23 runs with a ball remaining. Rahul hit a six towards fine leg to seal the deal, as Delhi Capitals picked up four wins on the trot to remain the only unbeaten side so far.

