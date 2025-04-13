IPL 2025: SRH who seemed down, have risen like a Phoenix, says Hayden on their win

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Former Australia batter Mathew Hayden has hailed the measured stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head that powered Sunrisers Hyderabad's record chase against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were struggling in the last four games, have risen like a Phoenix.

After losing four games in a row, SRH bounced back in style by registering a commanding eight-wicket win over PBKS in a high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday night.

The night belonged entirely to Abhishek, who produced a breathtaking knock of 141 off just 55 deliveries — a record-breaking innings that headlined one of the most memorable run-chases in IPL history. He was ably supported by Head, who played the perfect foil with a blazing 66 off 37 balls as SRH comfortably chased 246 with 9 balls to spare, scripting the highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

In what turned out to be a batting masterclass, Abhishek’s onslaught powered the Pat Cummins-led side to a historic chase of 246, getting them back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

"It was a beautiful, measured partnership. Travis Head spoke in the post-match interview about how they operated in slightly different modes—Abhishek was set to take on the spinners, while Head took on the pace attack and allowed himself some time. You don’t often hear that in T20 cricket, especially during a massive run chase, where even a ball or two can create pressure. But this was a great partnership. And looking at those numbers, it’s remarkable how the franchise, which seemed down just three hours ago, has risen like a phoenix tonight," Hayden said on JioHostar.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa too was full of praises for the SRH openers for powering the record chase with an unstoppable opening stand of 171 off 75 balls. Uthappa further lauded Abhishek's fearless strokeplay and the rare admiration it drew from both sets of fans. With his 141 off 55 balls, the young opener registered the third-highest individual score in the IPL and the highest by an Indian.

“Fastest hundred in a chase in the IPL—that’s something special. And the highest score in a chase as well—that’s incredible. Considering the number of legends who’ve played this tournament over the last 18 years, to top that list is phenomenal. What stood out even more was the love he got—not just from the Orange Army but also from the opposition fans. You saw Punjab Kings supporters applauding him as he walked back. That tells you everything about the quality of that innings," said Uthappa.

Hayden also reflected on Abhishek's return to form after a string of poor outings, crediting the timely support from senior players like Suryakumar Yadav and Head.

"He also mentioned a couple of names that really stood out—like Suryakumar Yadav, who’s clearly in touch right now. I think it’s crucial at any stage of a cricketer’s career to have the chance to speak with senior players who’ve been through similar phases. In this game, you often lose more than you win, so having the support of experienced players like Suryakumar or Travis Head becomes incredibly important. I’m surprised he didn’t get a percentage shout-out as well!” Hayden added.

Uthappa then signed off by lauding Abhishek for his leadership and maturity at a young age, highlighting his gesture of acknowledging the fans after his match-winning performance against the Punjab Kings.

"It was such a nice touch from a youngster. And he’s still so young, maybe 23 or 24. But to already be showing leadership qualities is phenomenal. He’s just settling into the Indian T20 side and pushing for a spot in other formats too. To display this level of ownership, maturity, and commitment to his team and fans at such a young age, you love to see that from a player. It was a great little gesture," concluded Uthappa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.