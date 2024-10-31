IPL 2025 retentions: Netizens welcome Dhoni after CSK retain 'Thala'

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Cricket fans on social media expressed their delight after MS Dhoni -- the 43-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batter -- was retained for INR 4 crore by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday.

For the records, barring 2016 and 2017 when he played for Rising Pune Supergiant when the Super Kings were going through a suspension period, Dhoni hasn’t moved from CSK.

“What a super Diwali for Dhoni fans. He will be there in IPL 2025. Great dedication to play,” one fan wrote. Another fan said, “Hero is back. Legend Dhoni will rule again."

Dhoni holds the record for playing most matches in the history of the IPL. In 264 matches since his debut back in 2008, Dhoni has scored 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 with a top score of 84 not out. Apart from the IPL, the veteran also led CSK to glory in the Champions League T20.

Earlier on Thursday, CSK decided to exercise the infamous 'uncapped player' rule to retain Dhoni as they also decided to keep hold of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja for 18 crores, Matheesha Pathirana for 13 and Shivam Dube for 12.

All the ten Indian Premier League franchises have announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2025 auction. Notably, three major captains Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be entering the auction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.