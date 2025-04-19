IPL 2025: RCB need to find a way to win matches at home, says Tim David

Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David feels that his side needs to find a template to play at the home ground - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after suffering their third successive loss at the venue on Friday.

Punjab Kings defeated RCB by five wickets to keep their winless record at the venue intact for the IPL 2025 season. It was RCB's 46th defeat at the venue - making it the most for any franchise in the IPL so far.

After a crumbling start of the innings in a rain-marred fixture, David scored a 26-ball half-century including five fours and three sixes to steer the side to 95/9 in 14 overs.

In response, Punjab Kings overcame early setbacks as Nehal Wadhera scored 33 not out studded with three sixes and as many fours to propel the side to a dominating victory with 11 balls to spare.

"We have been faced with different conditions in each match we have played so far. Tonight there was rain and the pitch was under covers and it was difficult to know how the pitch would play. We haven't played well at home. We need to find a template to find a way and win a couple of games. We will have to regroup quickly as we will play Punjab," David said in the post-match presentation.

The Australian, who was awarded the Player of the Match award, described the conditions as difficult to bat on but backed team management's decision to send him at No. 7.

"It didn't feel so easy (about batting on that deck). I don't know what to say. I think definitely boys batting up communicated about the conditions back down to me. I was getting a chance to see what the pitch was doing. The practice pitches have been similar. Tried to find a method to play in these conditions. Our coaching staff and management have built the squad for a certain reason. I am very pleased and I feel like am batting well at the moment. I can contribute but trust the coaches to put where I can score," he said.

"If I get an opportunity to bat up, I will look to contribute for my team. At times when you are trying too hard, it doesn't come off. The challenge here at times in Bangalore has been to bat with the bowlers and string up a partnership. Tonight was difficult. You had to manage risks a little bit," David added.

With eight points in seven matches, RCB sit at fourth spot in the points table and will take on Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on Sunday.

