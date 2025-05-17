IPL 2025: Rain threat looms large as toss between RCB vs KKR delayed

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) The toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was delayed due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 2025 IPL season resumes after a brief suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions. However, the revised schedule has come at a cost, with several overseas stars unavailable for the remainder of the season owing to international duties and personal reasons, potentially impacting team combinations in the playoff race.

KKR, currently on 11 points with two matches remaining, face a do-or-die scenario. A washout in Bengaluru could end their playoff hopes, as a shared point would mean they can only reach a maximum of 14—likely insufficient for qualification.

They've already endured one no-result earlier this season against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, RCB have more breathing room; even in case of rain affecting the outcome, they still have a viable shot at making the playoffs, and potentially securing a top-two finish.

Bengaluru has already seen one rain-shortened fixture this year, with their match against PBKS reduced to 14 overs per side.

The rescheduling of IPL 2025 could impact more than just a handful of matches. Bengaluru, which is set to host another game on May 23 between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), remains under the radar with rain threats looming.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, already having experienced weather disruptions earlier in the season, may face fresh challenges. Meanwhile, Mumbai—where unseasonal rainfall has been reported over the past week—is slated to host a key fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21. With the playoff race heating up, any further washouts could significantly alter the qualification scenarios for multiple teams.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

