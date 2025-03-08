IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians sign Corbin Bosch as replacement for injured Lizaad Williams

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have announced South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Lizaad Williams, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury sustained during the SA20 competition. A right-arm fast bowler and a capable middle-order batter, Bosch brings a wealth of experience to the franchise. Having played 86 T20 matches, he has taken 59 wickets and has a high score of 81.

His all-round capabilities make him a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians squad as they aim for another successful IPL campaign.

"Mumbai Indians announce Corbin Bosch as replacement for Lizaad Williams. Corbin Bosch will join the squad as Lizaad Williams is set to miss the rest of the season. Mumbai Indians welcome Corbin to the One Family and wish Lizaad Williams a speedy recovery," the Mumbai Indians informed in a statement on Saturday.

Bosch first caught the cricketing world’s attention during the 2014 ICC U-19 World Cup, where he was instrumental in South Africa’s triumph. His match-winning spell of 4/15 in the final against Pakistan earned him the Player of the Match award and set the stage for a promising career. Over the years, he has remained a consistent performer for his domestic teams and recently broke into the Proteas' senior setup, making his international debut in 2024.

The 30-year-old joins the Mumbai Indians fresh from his title-winning run in SA20 2025, where he played a key role in MI Cape Town’s maiden championship win. Bosch bagged 11 wickets in eight matches, proving to be a vital cog in the team’s bowling attack.

Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the finals, producing a magnificent spell of 4/15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for Proteas in 2024.

Corbin played a key role in MI Cape Town’s title winning 2025 season in SA20 picking 11 wickets in the title winning campaign.

His ability to deliver under pressure was also on display in his Test debut in December 2024 when he scored an unbeaten 81 in the first innings, guiding South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan. With over 2,500 runs and 150 wickets across formats, Bosch is set to bring his all-round prowess to the IPL.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.