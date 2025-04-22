IPL 2025: Mukesh Kumar’s four-fer helps DC restrict LSG to 159/6

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Pacer Mukesh Kumar picked four scalps after a fiery start by Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45), to help Delhi Capitals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 159/6 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

After electing to bowl first in this top-of-the-table clash, Axar Patel surprised everyone by leading them from the front and taking the new ball to bowl out his quota in the first seven overs. The DC skipper ended with economical figures of 0-29 in his four-over quota, helping limit the destruction caused by Markram and Marsh in the power-play this season, but the duo targeted the pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mukesh Kumar.

Markram raised his half-century in 30 deliveries and seemed to be in top form before trying to clear Chameera’s outside-off delivery over the long boundary on the offside and was caught by Tristan Stubbs. Just like clockwork, Axar deployed his most economical asset this season in Kuldeep Yadav, but Nicholas Pooran (9) had other ideas and struck him for consecutive boundaries to start his innings.

However, his time at the crease was short-lived as a slower bouncer by Starc saw Pooran nick the ball onto his own stumps to deliver the second blow. It was the fifth time, in seven T20 meetings between the two players, that Starc had the West Indies power hitter’s number.

The LSG management decided to move Abdul Samad (2) up the order as he walked into bat at number four, over skipper Rishabh Pant, after his blistering knock of 30 in 10 deliveries against RR in their last outing.

However, the move did not work as Samad departed after being caught and bowled by Kumar. LSG were further pushed into trouble four deliveries later when a yorker by Kumar struck Marsh’s timber, sending him back to the pavilion.

With new batters in the likes of David Miller (14*) and Ayush Badoni (36) at the crease, Delhi Capitals ramped up the pressure, limiting runs and restricting the boundaries with only four coming in overs 14 to 19. However, Badoni took the fight to Mukesh Kumar in the final over with three consecutive fours before being bowled on the fourth ball of the over.

Finally, after a prolonged wait for his appearance, Lucknow supporters were treated to Rishabh Pant’s (0) batting, which lasted two balls. The fans were left disappointed as he was bowled on the last ball of the innings as LSG were restricted to their lowest score this season.

Brief score:

Lucknow Super Giants 159/6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4-33, Mitchell Starc 1-25, Dushmantha Chameera 1-25) against Delhi Capitals

