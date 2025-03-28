IPL 2025: LSG were well prepared for 'toughest assignment' of beating SRH in Hyderabad, says Williamson

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson was full of praises for Lucknow Super Giants' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, noting that Rishabh Pant-led side's execution was flawless in limiting SRH to under-par total.

Opting to bowl first, LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur bagged a four-wicket haul to help SRH to 190/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh slammed swashbuckling fifties to guide the visitors to a five-wicket win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"I think it's one of the toughest assignments—to go to Hyderabad and take on SRH. But LSG was extremely well-prepared. They had the courage to execute their plan immediately. They bowled full and straight—actually, fuller than full—targeting the yorker length and occasionally missing on either side. But in doing so, they limited SRH’s scoring options, preventing them from dictating the game or throwing the opposition off their lengths and lines.

"Hats off to the leadership for the planning and thought process that went into it. The execution was flawless, which helped restrict SRH to what was perhaps an under-par total," Williamson said on JioHotstar.

Thakur, who was a late editiin to LSG as a replacement of Mohsin Khan, completed the milestone of 100 IPL wickets. He claimed the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (0) along with Abhinav Manohar (2) and Mohammed Shami (1) to complete his figures of 4-34. He wad also adjudged Player of the match for his impressive show.

Williamson further shared his thoughts on Thakur’s performance, saying, "A fantastic last-minute addition for LSG, Shardul is an experienced international player, and opening the bowling against SRH in Hyderabad is no easy task. But he came in with a solid plan, aligned with the team’s strategy, and executed it brilliantly. They bowled with variety, kept it really full, and brought in all possible modes of dismissal.

"It was a highly effective approach, and he did a fantastic job. Being named Man of the Match was well-deserved for such a special performance."

