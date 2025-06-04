IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s brilliant spell helps RCB, Kohli end 18-year wait for title (Ld)

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) For a brief moment, it seemed like history might repeat itself! After Virat Kohli’s measured 35-ball 43 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were restricted to 190/9 by a disciplined Punjab Kings (PBKS) attack in the IPL 2025 final, another heartbreak appeared imminent for the veteran batter and his team.

Having suffered defeat in three previous finals across his 18-season IPL career, Kohli may have feared that the elusive title would once again slip away. But this time, fate had a different plan.

RCB’s bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s sensational 2/17 from four overs, produced a spirited comeback to restrict Punjab Kings to 184/7 and seal a dramatic six-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, finally ending their long-standing title drought.

While Shashank Singh nearly pulled off a miracle with a fighting 30-ball 61* — including three sixes and a four off the final over — RCB held their nerve to lift their maiden IPL trophy, adding it to their Women’s Premier League (WPL) crown from earlier in the season.

Long branded as underachievers, RCB finally buried that tag with a complete campaign in 2025, finishing second in the league stage and earning a direct ticket to the final after defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1.

On the night of the final, it was Krunal Pandya who shone brightest. He dismissed the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, stalling Punjab’s chase at key moments. Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 2/38, while Romario Shepherd removed PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer — who had starred in the Eliminator with an unbeaten 87 — for just 1, leaving Punjab reeling at 98/4.

Iyer’s dismissal, edging behind off Shepherd, came right after Krunal had removed Prabhsimran with a miscued slog and Inglis in the middle overs, both crucial setbacks as PBKS struggled to keep up with the required rate on a slower surface.

Despite Shashank Singh’s late blitz, Punjab couldn’t recover from the cluster of wickets lost between overs 10 and 15, falling short in their second IPL final.

RCB Innings: Grit Over Glamour

Earlier, put in to bat, RCB got off to a modest start. Phil Salt smashed 13 off the first over from Arshdeep Singh but was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the second. Jamieson bowled smartly, finishing with figures of 3/48, while Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with 3/40, including two wickets in the final over.

Kohli and Mayank Agarwal steadied the innings, taking RCB to 55/1 by the end of the Powerplay. But Agarwal fell soon after for 24 (18), with Yuzvendra Chahal striking early in his spell.

Skipper Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) looked fluent, hitting a couple of sixes off Chahal and Jamieson, but fell lbw to a cleverly disguised slower ball from the Kiwi. Kohli anchored the innings through the middle overs, finding boundaries with ramps and flicks but fell in the 15th over for 43 (35), mistiming a short ball from Azmatullah Omarzai.

Jitesh Sharma added urgency with a 10-ball 24, hitting three sixes in quick succession, including a brilliant Dilscoop and a pulled six off Jamieson. His fireworks, alongside a cameo from Romario Shepherd (17 off 9), lifted RCB to a competitive total.

Despite Arshdeep’s heroics in the final over, which saw him dismiss Pandya and Bhuvneshwar while conceding just three runs, RCB’s 190/9 proved just enough.

Kohli’s Emotional Milestone

For Virat Kohli, this victory was more than just a trophy — it was the culmination of 18 years of loyalty, perseverance, and passion for a franchise that had often faltered at the final hurdle.

His emotional collapse to the ground after the final ball, his post-match embrace with AB de Villiers, and his heartfelt words in interviews captured the significance of the moment — both personally and historically.

---

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26, Jitesh Sharma 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48)

Punjab Kings: 184/7 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 61*; Krunal Pandya 2/17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/38)

Result: RCB won by 6 runs.

