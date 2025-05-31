IPL 2025: It 's a pleasure to be out there alongside Rohit, says Bairstow

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) After his 47 turned out to be the key element in Mumbai Indians beating Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the Eliminator match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow commented that batting alongside veteran opener Rohit Sharma is a pleasure, and called him one of the best players to give a blistering start with the bat.

Playing in his first IPL 2025 game after coming in as a late replacement for Ryan Rickleton, Bairstow shared a blistering 84-run stand off 44 balls for the first wicket with Rohit, who blazed his way to a 50-ball 81, as MI posted a mammoth 228/5.

The total was good enough to help them book their spot in Qualifier 2, where they will face Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. “Look, I don't think there are too many things that I need to say to Rohit. I think he's got 7,000 IPL runs now.”

“He's got a wealth of experience all around the world against all different bowlers, and he's one of the best that's ever done it. It was a pleasure to be out there with him, to get a partnership as we did and get us off to a good start was pleasing for me, but also more so for the team,” said Bairstow in a video posted on iplt20.com on Saturday.

In his incredible knock, Bairstow hit four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 213.64. “It's been amazing, obviously, to get the phone call to come out, and to join Mumbai Indians was one thing, and then obviously for them to then qualify to play and go to Ahmedabad with the momentum that we've got is really fantastic.”

“Look, I think that there's always nerves, no matter who you are, when you're playing in any game, and I think that's the beauty of it. Those nerves, if channelled in the right way, can bring the best out of you, and if you're not nervous, then that's the time to say 'Look, I'm done, I'm finished'. I really enjoyed it out there, the nerves were good,” he added.

He then also lauded experienced pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Richard Gleeson for their impressive performances, aiding in restricting GT to 208/6. “Look, I think that they played very well and credit goes to them as well to get into that position, especially when chasing.”

“There was a bit of dew that came around, but when you've got the knowledge and experience of someone like Jasprit and Boult. At the same time, you lean on those guys to execute the skills when needed, and that's exactly what they did. Obviously, Gleeson picking up Sai as well really helped,” said Bairstow.

He signed off by talking about the challenge they will face in Qualifier 2. “Naturally, it's a good mood at the moment. We've got a quick turnaround, we fly there for the game in two days. The mood's good, but we need to carry this momentum on for 48 hours.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.