IPL 2025: His knees aren't what they used to be, Fleming defends Dhoni's batting order shuffle

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has explained MS Dhoni's batting arrivals saying that they should not expect the former skipper to walk in to bat around the 9th or 10th over mark in the ongoing IPL 2025 season following their six-run loss against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Coming to bat at No. 7, Dhoni scored just 16 runs off 11 balls while chasing 183 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as CSK suffered their second successive loss of the season.

In the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhoni came to bat at No. 9 after Ravichandran Ashwin even when CSK were reeling at 80/6 after 13 overs. The situation was not ideal for Dhoni to inflict a turnaround, but he played a 16-ball 30 not out cameo laced with three fours and two sixes. However, the move to send Dhoni in at the fag end of the innings was not welcomed by many including former players, commentators and fans.

Defending his shift in the batting order, Fleming claimed that the 43-year-old veteran's body is not what it used to be especially his knees after undergoing a left knee operation following the end of the IPL 2023.

"Yeah, it's a time thing. His body... his knees aren't what they used to be, and he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Further speaking about Dhoni's value in the franchise, Fleming added, "I said it last year; he’s too valuable to us, leadership and wicket-keeping, to throw him in nine-ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he’s looking to go depending on who’s in."

CSK are currently placed seventh in the points table with two points in three games. The Chennai-based franchise will take on Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.