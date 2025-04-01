IPL 2025: HCA, SRH resolve dispute over complimentary tickets for matches in Hyderabad

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have finally resolved their dispute over the allocation of complimentary tickets for the conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two parties held a meeting on Tuesday in which the matter was resolved with HCA forcing SRH management to adhere to the current category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes to HCA while promising to cooperate with SRH in a professional manner.

The two parties had got into a confrontation ahead of SRH's last IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants when some HCA officials had reportedly locked one of the corporate boxes and refused to unlock it unless HCA was given 20 extra complimentary tickets.

Though SRH accepted the demands at that time, its General Manager, Srinath T.B., wrote to the HCA Treasurer on March 29, highlighting what had happened and threatening to move the franchise away from Hyderabad if HCA officials didn't change their attitude. The SRH has complained that the HCA has started using intimidation and coercion tactics in the last two years, which is making use the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium difficult for them. As per the email, which is in possession of IANS, the SRH General Manager also sought a meeting with HCA Apex Council members on this issue, and the same was held on Tuesday at the representatives from both parties discussed the issue.

Later, HCA issued a statement clarifying that the issues had been resolved.

"In response to various reports circulating in mainstream and digital media regarding issues between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), HCA Secretary Mr. R. Devraj convened a meeting with SRH officials today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The meeting was attended by SRH representatives Mr. Kiran, Mr. Saravanan, and Mr. Rohit Suresh.

During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly. HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with the long-standing practice followed over the years," the HCA statement said.

The statement further informed that after the discussion, the two parties have resolved the issue.

"Following in-depth discussions and further telephonic deliberations with SRH CEO Mr. Shanmugam, the following resolution was agreed upon:

"The category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes to HCA will remain unchanged, consistent with established practice.

"HCA has assured SRH that they will fully cooperate with SRH in a professional manner," the statement said.

The statement further said that both "HCA and SRH remain committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium".

Though the matter has been resolved, the last is yet to be heard from the SRH side, which they are likely to reveal at the end of IPL 2025.

The chief minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has ordered a probe into the matter after SRH accused HCA officials of blackmailing and coersion.

While the HCA is managed by an executive committee headed by former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, SRH is owned by the Sun Group of Tamil Nadu, which had bought it from the original owners, the Deccan Chronicle Group, more than a decade ago.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.