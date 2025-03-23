IPL 2025: 'Every time people question Dhoni, he proves them wrong', says Gavaskar

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) As the Chennai Super Kings set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a clash of the five-time champions, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who continues to be a key figure in the league. Addressing the speculation over ex-skipper's participation in the season, India legend Sunil Gavaskar said that whenever people questioned the CSK stalwart, he silenced those critics with his skills.

The cricketer, who turns 44 in July, is playing his 18th straight IPL season, 16 of these representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has so far played 264 games and scored 5243 runs, placing him sixth on the all-time run list, with 24 half-centuries to his name.

"Why should we even ask that question? Why put pressure on him? Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong. Don’t doubt his ability. Even at this age, he’s hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni," Gavaskar said on JioHotstar.

When Dhoni takes the field against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday evening, he needs to hit just two maximums to complete 250 sixes for CSK, the franshise he led in 212 matches, winning 128 games while losing 82 matches since the IPL began in 2008.

Overall, Dhoni is placed fourth in the most IPL sixes list, trailing Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (280) and Virat Kohli (272).

Dhoni’s tenure as captain of CSK began in the first season back in 2008 and resulted in five trophy-winning campaigns. He has spent his entire career with the Super Kings, barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended due to spot-fixing scandal.

CSK used the retention clause in the IPL mega auction last year to keep Dhoni for the 2025 season as an uncapped player, given his five-year absence from international cricket.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden reflected on the 'El Clasico' clash between MI and CSK at Chepauk, saying the Super Kings controlled the game at the MA Chidambaram, as MI does at Wankhede Stadium.

This will be the 38th encounter between the two teams, with MI leading the head-to-head 20-17. The Super Kings, however, won the only meeting between the sides last year by 20 runs in Mumbai.

"It’s such a great fixture. These two sides have so much history together. And at Chepauk, CSK has controlled the game, just like Mumbai does at Wankhede. A win there would be significant, and CSK’s spin unit—one of the best in the competition—will play a crucial role.

"They’ve got their old friend back, Ravichandran Ashwin, which is great to see. He could be key on a wicket that I expect to offer turn. It’s only fitting that the season opener at Chepauk features the Mumbai Indians," Hayden said.

