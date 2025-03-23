IPL 2025: Boys created a blueprint for how to play rest of the tournament, says SRH captain Cummins

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) After a thumping 44-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins feels that the team has created a blueprint for the remainder of the tournament.

Asked to bat first, Ishan Kishan scored his maiden IPL century -- 106 not out off 47 balls -- studded with 11 fours and six sixes while opener Travis Head scored 31-ball 67 laced with nine fours and three sixes steered the side to 286/6, the second-highest total in IPL history.

In reply, Rajasthan only managed to reach 242/6 in 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Sanju Samson (66) and Dhruv Jurel (70).

Cummins lauded wicketkeeper-batter Kishan's knock and called it a tough day for bowlers.

"I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our boys. Unbelievable. That was scary. You know it's going to be tough (for the bowlers) but when you get such a big score, one over can win you. We have been able to keep the core of the side together. Ishan today was incredible. Just trying to play with freedom. The preparation has been amazing, our coaches have been amazing. The boys created a blueprint for how to play for the rest of the year," Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

It was a completely entertaining run-fest which saw 528 being scored in 40 overs of the match as bowlers endured a tough day in Hyderabad.

Chasing the gigantic target of 287, Rajasthan suffered a chaotic start as they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (1), captain Riyan Parag (4), and Nitish Rana (11) in the first five overs. However, impact substitute Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel provided the much-needed juice to Rajasthan's innings. The duo kept the run rate ticking nearly around the required run rate and stitched a 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, Samson and Jurel completed their half-centuries off 26 and 28 balls respectively. As things were looking in control for Rajasthan, pacer Harshal Patel turned the tide in Hyderabad's favour with the dismissal of Samson (66) in the 14th over.

In the next over, spinner Adam Zampa removed Jurel for 70 studded with six sixes and five fours to give a double blow to RR.

In the end, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey fired their all cylinders but could not take the side over the line. Hetmyer played a quickfire knock of 42 off 23 balls while Dubey scored 11-ball 34 not out at an electric strike rate of 309.09 with the help of four sixes and a four.

In the end, Rajasthan were only able to reach 242/6 in 20 overs with Simranjeet Singh and Harshal Patel bagging two scalps each.

