IPL 2025: Backed my yorker today and it came out well, says Prasidh Krishna after four-fer vs DC

Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) Purple Cap-holder pacer Prasidh Krishna believes Gujarat Titans have restricted Delhi Capitals to a decent score after strong bowling in death overs saw the visitors conjure 203/8 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday.

It seemed Delhi were on their way to a big total but Prasidh claimed four important wickets, of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam, the latter two falling on consecutive deliveries, to halt the league leaders' progress and restrict them when they were seemingly headed towards a huge total.

“The wicket was nice to bat on. The pace of the wicket was very easy for the batter to get used to. It was tough for us to turn up as bowlers. Fielding didn't really help in those conditions. We have restricted them to a decent score. Looking to hit the length. Tried to use the pitch a little more. Worked out for me today. Anything in length was going for runs. Backed my yorker today, and it came out well. It was hot," said Prasidh Krishna in the mid-innings break on Saturday.

The Titans' death bowling certainly played their part in backing Krishna as Ishant Sharma conceded only 19 off his three overs. What was surprising was the reluctance to use Sai Kishore as Shubman Gill gave him only the final over, while Rashid Khan was asked to bowl his full quota of four overs, which saw him concede 38 runs. Kishore, on the other hand, only conceded six off the last over and claimed the important wicket of Ashutosh Sharma as well.

Krishna, who ended the day with figures of 4-41, applauded the duo for their strong bowling at the end.

“The intensity and pressure in a game are very hard to handle in such conditions. Sai finished off really well. Credit to Ishant. He bowled dots and kept the lid on the runs,” he added.

