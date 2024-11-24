IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings sign Maxwell for Rs 4.20 cr; Mitchell Marsh joins Lucknow for Rs 3.40 cr

Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Punjab Kings have bagged Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad offered the initial bid for Maxwell before being joined by Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. But in the end, Punjab emerged as a front-runner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru denying to exercise their Right to Match (RTM) option. The Mohali-based franchise added Maxwell as their fifth signing of the day.

Maxwell, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last season, started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2012 before playing for Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, eventually joining the RCB.

The 36-year-old has featured in 134 IPL matches, amassing 2,771 runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.73. With the ball, Maxwell has taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28.

In other notable purchases, Punjab Kings secured Shreyas Iyer for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore. They bagged Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore. They also invested heavily in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, acquiring both for Rs 18 crore each.

Another Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh was bagged by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 3.40 crore to reunite with former teammate David Warner, who was signed for Rs 7.50 crore.

Lucknow made the record-breaking signing of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for an astronomical price of Rs 27 crore while the franchise also signed South Africa white-ball captain Aiden Markram at the base price of Rs 2 crore.

