IPL 2025 Auction: Jofra Archer goes to Rajasthan Royal; T Natarajan sold to Delhi Capitals

Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Jofra Archer was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Archer, the enigmatic fast bowler making his way back to the shortlist at a base price of Rs 2 crore. What followed was nothing short of a nail-biting bidding war that saw franchises sparring fiercely for his services.

The bidding opened with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), eager to bolster their pace attack. But their intent drew an immediate response from the Mumbai Indians (MI), setting the stage for a fiery tussle. The battle quickly escalated, with bids soaring past Rs 6 crore as LSG and MI refused to back down.

Just as it seemed to be a two-horse race, Rajasthan Royals (RR) entered the fray at Rs 8.5 crore, a move charged with nostalgia. Archer, a former RR superstar, had been crowned Player of the Tournament in the 2020-21 season, and the Royals were clearly eager for a reunion.

MI, however, were not done yet. As the bid rocketed past Rs 10 crore, the two teams locked horns, each determined to secure the services of the game-changing pacer. RR pushed the stakes higher at Rs 12 crore, but MI’s resilience saw them counter at Rs 12.25 crore. Finally, as the tension peaked, MI stepped aside, leaving RR victorious at a staggering Rs 12.5 crore.

In the same set, India pacer Avesh Khan was sold to Lucknow Super Giants, who entered the fray at Rs 2 crore. LSG, eager to reclaim the fast bowler they had traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2023, opened the bidding. Punjab Kings (PBKS) quickly joined the fray, driving the price up as both teams vied for the 140+ kmph speedster who can hit the deck hard.

The tussle intensified as PBKS and LSG pushed the bid past Rs 6 crore. Just as it seemed like a two-way fight, RR entered the mix. With Avesh having donned Royals’ colors in IPL 2024 and RR missing out on Prasidh Krishna, they were determined to retain a potent pace option.

The bid rocketed to Rs 9 crore, but LSG refused to relent, finally securing Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore as RR bowed out.

Alongside Archer and Avesh, South African speedster Anrich Nortje was bought for Rs 6.5 cr, sparking a bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Quick paddle lifts saw the bid surge past Rs 5 crore, with KKR's Venky Mysore taking it to Rs 6.5 crore. LSG opted out, leaving Nortje sold to KKR. Delhi Capitals chose not to exercise their RTM, making Nortje a prized addition to KKR’s pace attack.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed, the promising left-arm fast bowler from Tonk, Rajasthan with a base price of Rs 2 crore entered the auction and quickly caught the attention of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who were eager to add him to their strong pace attack. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) briefly entered the fray, but it was CSK who pushed the price higher, eventually securing Khaleel at Rs 4.80 crore.

Despite Delhi Capitals (DC) having the Right to Match (RTM) option, they decided against using it, allowing CSK to bag the bowler for Rs 4.80 crore. Khaleel’s IPL journey had already seen him take 74 wickets in 57 matches at an average of 25.42, and his addition to CSK’s squad was seen as a great move, bolstering their bowling depth.

Next up was T. Natarajan, the left-arm pacer known for his deadly yorkers and excellent death-over bowling. The bidding for Natarajan was fierce right from the start, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) making the opening bid at Rs 2 crore, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Rs 2.20 crore. The price quickly escalated, with Delhi Capitals (DC) joining the competition.

As the bid approached Rs 7 crore, the contest intensified, with DC and RCB locking horns. RCB pushed the price to Rs 10.50 crore, but in the end, it was DC who sealed the deal, acquiring Natarajan for a massive Rs 10.75 crore. Natarajan, who had 67 wickets in 61 IPL matches, was known for his ability to keep runs in check, with a best figure of 4/19.

The final fireworks of the auction came with Trent Boult, the experienced New Zealand pacer who has been a match-winner for multiple teams. Rajasthan Royals (RR) started the bidding at Rs 2 crore, but as expected, competition heated up quickly. LSG made an early move, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), and finally, Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the fray, raising the price to Rs 8.50 crore.

The battle continued, with RR holding their ground, but MI pushed on, eventually securing Boult for Rs 12.50 crore after an intense bidding war. Boult, who had taken 121 wickets in 104 IPL matches, was seen as a key acquisition for Mumbai Indians, who hoped to add his lethal left-arm pace to their already strong bowling lineup.

