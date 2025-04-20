IPL 2025: '15 required or 20 I back myself on yorker', says Avesh after match-winning spell vs RR

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After making Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs by defending nine in the final over, fast bowler Avesh Khan said he trusted his ability to execute yorkers well at that time.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR were 156/2 in 17 overs, and were primed to win the match, as the equation became 25 runs off 18 balls. But Avesh, with his pin-point yorkers, removed set batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, before taking out Shimron Hetmyer in the final over and complete a memorable win for LSG, leaving RR’s home crowd stunned.

"I only focus on the execution at the time. When we watch from the outside, even us, we feel the tension; but when I am playing, I never feel that tension that I will go for a six or a four.

"I just focus on the execution: just back 100% whatever ball I have decided to bowl. Mostly it is the yorker; even if it is 15 required or 20 required, I back myself on the yorker, and that is very important in the IPL. When you focus completely on the match, you focus only where you want to bowl.

"Not that you want to get the wicket this ball or you want to make the batter defend or you want to bowl a dot ball. The moment I saw him (Hetmyer) shuffle to off, I bowled the stump line, and luckily it went to hand because he was the only fielder there," said Avesh, who claimed 3-37.

He also heaped praise on 14-year-old RR batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who shined with a fearless 34 on debut. "It felt good to see his batting. He had free-flowing batting. Generally, when you play the first match of the IPL, you get nervous. But, he hit the first ball to Shardul (for six).

"When a batsman makes his debut and hits a six, the opponent team comes to the back foot. He is young. He is playing well. I wish him luck. His batting is good, and if he works hard, he can do well in the future," concluded Avesh.

