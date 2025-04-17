IPL 2025: 1000 runs in 575 balls -- Travis Head second fastest to reach milestone

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head on Thursday became the second fastest to reach the 1000-run milestone in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), achieving the feat off 575 balls during Match 33 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

The Australian opener, who has forged a successful partnership with Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad since IPL 2024, reached the milestone while scoring 28 runs off 29 balls on Thursday.

Travis completed his 1000 runs in 575 balls and was second only to Andre Russell (545), as per ESPNCricinfo. Heinrich Klaasen is the third in the list of batters to have taken the fewest balls to score 1000 runs in IPL history. Klaasen reached the mark in 594 balls while India legend Virender Sehwag is fourth in the list with 604 balls for his 1000 followed by Glenn Maxwell, who needed 610 balls for his 1000 runs.

Travis Head, who was caught near the boundary off a no-ball bowled by Hardik Pandya, failed to capitalise on that opportunity on Thursday as he was out for 28 runs off 29 balls, caught by Mitchell Santner off Will Jacks, holing out to long-off.

The 31-year-old Travis Head has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being picked by SRH for IPL 2024. He is the 99th batter to score 1000 or more runs in IPL history.

He now has 1006 runs in 32 matches at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 174.06. At the end of his 32nd match, he has faced 578 balls so far and scored a century and five fifties in the IPL so far.

The list of batters to score the highest runs in IPL history is led by Virat Kohli, who has so far amassed 8252 runs in 258 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is second with 6769 while Rohit Sharma on third with 6684 runs in 262 matches.

