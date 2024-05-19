IPL 2024: Toss in Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders clash delayed due to rain

Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) The coin toss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders has been delayed due to rain at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday. Just five minutes before the scheduled toss time, sudden rain forced the ground staff to bring the covers onto the playing square.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, which is also the last league match of IPL 2024, there had been an alert issued about rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds affecting the clash between the top two teams on the points table.

If the rain relents and the match happens, then a win for RR, currently on a four-match losing streak, over table-toppers, KKR will guarantee them a top-two finish, especially with Sunrisers Hyderabad now at the second spot after chasing down 215 against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

In the last encounter between the two sides in IPL 2024 held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month, RR defeated KKR by two wickets. RR and KKR have played 29 times against each other in the IPL, with both teams winning 14 matches each with one game being abandoned.

The top two teams in the points table will play in Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday will directly enter the final on Sunday in Chennai. The teams placed third and fourth in the tally will play the eliminator at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and the winner from that clash will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.