IPL 2024: 'Stubbs will be a useful player for DC for the next 5 years', says Pravin Amre

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) When Delhi Capitals escaped the middle-overs phase by amassing just 63 runs from it, it seemed the hosts would finish under 200 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday evening.

But Tristan Stubbs, DC’s designated finisher, smashed an unbeaten 57 off 25 deliveries, after being seven off nine balls, to take DC past 200, which eventually was the clincher to win their final IPL 2024 league game by 19 runs.

Stubbs' stunning late onslaught and the timing of his acceleration spot-on also saw him smash three fours and four sixes, as the hosts amassed 72 runs off the last five overs, including him taking 21 runs off Naveen-ul-Haq in the 19th over.

It has been a breakout IPL in DC colours for Stubbs, who spent his previous two seasons being given limited chances by Mumbai Indians. Pravin Amre, DC’s assistant coach, thinks Stubbs is a long-term prospect for DC in the IPL, after being initially slotted in as a back-up for Harry Brook, who didn’t come due to personal reasons.

"Absolutely. If Harry Brook would have been there then Stubbs' chances - he was actually Brook's back-up. That's also why I think it was important (at the auction) that we picked a very good backup. We saw he had done very well in the South Africa league (SA20), contributing well in the winning team's (success) and we were very hopeful that he can (do the job for us).

"He got a triple hundred in (South Africa’s) first-class competition also. What we saw was that he's someone who can play against spinners very well, and that was the biggest plus we saw. He also looks like he's very hungry for success, he's very composed, he always makes his routine very well and is very focused.

"I can say that this is a player for the next five years (for DC). The temperament he's shown in this game - he was 6-7 runs in the first-10 balls he faced. But, like he's done so many times previously, (like) a 20-22 ball fifty and it's been really important for us. Here, that 19th over where he got us those 21 runs, that really made the difference and mattered a lot in our win," said Amre in the post-match press conference.

Apart from Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel has been a revelation for DC – seen from him hitting a 33-ball 58, laced with five fours and four sixes, while sharing a 92-run stand with Shai Hope, as the hosts’ amassed 73 runs in power-play. Amre felt Porel made the most of opportunities to open the batting ahead of Prithvi Shaw, who was retained by DC ahead of 2022 mega auction.

"He (Shaw) was our retained player and on the last game, he was also on the bench. But then, that’s IPL for you as if you are not in form, you are not in the eleven as the pressure on the team is so much, every game is important and we have to win.

"Without playing him, we won the game and in his place, Abishek Porel grabbed the opportunity with both hands and he played an important innings in this game. Despite Jake getting out early, we managed to get 73 runs in power-play. Credit goes to him and Shai Hope for that, and also their 92-run partnership helped," said Amre.

In Tuesday’s win, Ishant Sharma turned back the clock by scything through LSG top-order and pick 3-34 in DC’s successful defence of 208/4. "Him getting Player of the Match award speaks a lot about his performance. Getting all top-order wickets in power-play – he’s the guy who’s played a hundred Test matches and still loves to bowl.

"He knows how to bowl well on the Delhi wicket and I am very happy for him as whatever opportunity he got, he’s done well for us. In our Indian bowlers doing well, Ishant’s contribution was more this year and played a very important role for us,” added Amre.

DC finishing their league stage in IPL 2024 also brings an end to their three-year cycle post the mega auction in 2022. Though they didn’t enter the playoffs, with this season’s chances mathematically slim, DC did have a lot of positives in Stubbs, Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and the return of Rishabh Pant.

"Mega auction is important; its not easy for any team. You have to build a new team and after three years, it comes to an end. Personally, I look many positives there – Jake, Stubbs and Porel are finds, while Rasikh, the way he bowled in the last game, he really contributed well.

"In this Indian bowling unit who did a very good job in last four-five games, he discovered and backed himself very well. The way Khaleel, Mukesh and Ishant bowled, it was very positive for us. I have been with this franchise for nine years, but this year was special as we won five games at home, which is a big plus for us.

"Even Vizag, which was home for first two games, we started off by beating CSK. Special thanks to the crowd too, as the support we got was huge, which is why we could say, ‘This is our home ground’,” observed Amre.

In between, player unavailability due to injuries and suspension came in their way, but Amre felt DC did well with the resources in hand. "In IPL, you need to expect the unexpected. Like, we got Harry Brook from the auction, but he was not there. Then, Marsh returned (due to injury), and with so much happening, in between Warner was injured.

"So, the team we took from the auction table, didn’t play, but our backups delivered well. For Stubbs to come at five and finish matches is a special achievement. With the resources we had, we did well – like in last game, we missed Rishabh. But that’s part of the game, and many positives were there this year, specially due to home advantage," he signed off.

