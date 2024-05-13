IPL 2024: Livingstone leaves event midway to get knee ‘sorted out’

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone left Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” in a bid to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Livingstone went down on the field during a loss to the Lucknow Super Giants last month, which caused him to miss two games early in the IPL season. Livingstone has experienced a string of muscle problems over the last two years. However, on Thursday, he made a comeback to the team during their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“IPL done for another year. Had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on Instagram. "Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL," he wrote in the post.

In what he called a "disappointing" campaign, Livingstone found it difficult to influence PBKS. In seven innings, he scored 111 runs at 22.20, struck at 142.30, and claimed three wickets in 12 overs. After a quiet SA20 season with MI Cape Town and a two-match spell with Sharjah Warriors, it prolongs his lean winter in franchise cricket.

The remaining players from England's World Cup team that attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) are Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Reece Topley are anticipated to travel home this weekend. Before England's maiden Twenty20 international match at Headingley on May 22 against Pakistan, they will get together in Leeds.

