IPL 2024: I have learned so much and it's been an amazing experience, says Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore is in his maiden stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2024 season with Rajasthan Royals and said it has been an amazing experience for him, where he’s learned so many things.

“It's been absolutely mad, the atmosphere, the crowds. The kind of support we have been getting is amazing. For me spending a lot of time on the bench, and being able to watch the cricket, I have learned so much and it's been an amazing experience. Hopefully, we manage to get on a roll and get back to winning ways tonight,” Kohler-Cadmore told the official broadcaster ahead of RR’s clash against KKR at the Barsapara Stadium, where the toss is delayed due to rain.

Asked how the mood in the camp has been after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat to Punjab Kings in their last game, Kohler-Cadmore explained, “I don't think you'd be able to tell that we've lost four in a row. Great spirit among the lads, everyone is really close and confident. We all have each other's backing.”

“We had a great start and normally if you lose four in a row, then you might be struggling at the back end. But we have qualified and if we win tonight, we are guaranteed a top-two. We are in a great position and hopefully, we can get the ball rolling and get the confidence back.”

“You always want to win every game you play. We are going out there tonight to win. We can't control what happens in the future, but we can kinda control what happens tonight -- put in a good performance and then focus on the qualifiers.”

Guwahati is also the home ground of all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is RR’s top run-getter in IPL 2024 and fourth in the overall list with 531 runs from 13 matches, including four fifties while averaging 59 at a strike rate of 152.58.

“Very inspirational actually (on being with Riyan). I've followed his journey a little bit from afar. He's had a couple of tough years, he's had a lot of abuses and he's had a lot of people kind of hating on him.”

“For him to be able to come out this year and show everyone actually how good he is, the performance, the pressure he was under ... to be able to do it, I think we are seeing a future star in the making. I am sure he'll play a lot for India,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.